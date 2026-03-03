Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Dawson James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Archrock from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archrock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of AROC opened at $36.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Archrock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $36.94.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $377.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.04 million. Archrock had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 23.57%. Archrock’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 48.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Archrock by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,719,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $226,869,000 after buying an additional 457,569 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 104,716 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 74,471 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Archrock by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Archrock by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc is a Houston‐based provider of natural gas compression services and equipment to the oil and gas industry in North America. Founded in 2004, the company supplies both short‐term rentals and long‐term contracts for compression solutions, serving upstream and midstream producers. Archrock’s offerings include engineered compression systems, aftermarket parts, maintenance and field services designed to optimize wellhead and pipeline operations.

The company’s core business activities focus on the design, manufacture, rental and sale of gas compression equipment.

