ArcBest Corporation $ARCB Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,444,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.76% of ArcBest worth $170,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in ArcBest during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCB opened at $106.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.68. ArcBest Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $112.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.09). ArcBest had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 6.51%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Corporation will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

ARCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on ArcBest from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Stephens set a $85.00 target price on ArcBest in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) is a transportation and logistics company that offers comprehensive freight and supply chain solutions across North America. Founded in 1923 as Arkansas Best Freight System, the company has evolved into a diversified service provider with both asset-based and asset-light operations. Its core businesses include less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping through ABF Freight, expedited full-truckload services via Panther Premium Logistics, and a range of logistics and supply chain management services under its ArcBest Integrated Logistics division.

The company’s asset-based operations also encompass FleetNet America, a provider of emergency roadside assistance and maintenance services for heavy-duty vehicles.

