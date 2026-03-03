Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,855 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the January 29th total of 10,905 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,132 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 14,132 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. 7,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,092. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, founded in 2002 and headquartered in Davis, California, is an agricultural biotechnology company dedicated to developing crops and food ingredients that promote health and sustainability. By harnessing advanced genomics and precision‐breeding technologies, Arcadia creates proprietary trait platforms designed to enhance crop performance, nutritional value, and resilience to environmental stressors. The company’s scientific expertise focuses on non-transgenic approaches, enabling the delivery of novel traits without introducing foreign DNA.

Arcadia’s operations span two main segments: Crop Traits and Food Ingredients.

