Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $13.2840 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AQST opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AQST shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Institutional Trading of Aquestive Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 78.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel drug delivery systems. Leveraging its proprietary PharmFilm® technology, Aquestive designs thin-film formulations that facilitate sublingual, buccal and oral delivery of small molecules, offering rapid onset of action and improved patient compliance compared with traditional dosage forms.

The company’s lead product, Libervant® (diazepam) Buccal Film, is approved by the U.S.

