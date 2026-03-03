AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,925,861 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the January 29th total of 1,324,405 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 524,697 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 524,697 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AppFolio from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AppFolio from $350.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on AppFolio from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.83.

Get AppFolio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APPF

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 6,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $1,181,829.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,982,111.60. The trade was a 11.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 3.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of APPF opened at $180.60 on Tuesday. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $326.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 0.75.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. AppFolio had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 14.82%.The firm had revenue of $248.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

About AppFolio

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc is a Santa Barbara–based provider of cloud-based software solutions for the property management and legal industries. Founded in 2006 by former software executives, the company went public on the NASDAQ under the symbol APPF in 2015. Its original offering, AppFolio Property Manager, automates accounting, marketing, leasing, and maintenance functions for residential, commercial, student housing, and community association managers.

In 2019, AppFolio expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of MyCase, a web-based legal practice management platform for small to mid-size law firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.