Andritz (ADRZY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) is expected to post its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Andritz to post earnings of $0.3817 per share and revenue of $2.7878 billion for the quarter.

Andritz Stock Performance

Shares of ADRZY remained flat at $17.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 58 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615. Andritz has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG is a global technology group based in Graz, Austria, with a history dating back to its founding in 1852. The company specializes in providing equipment, systems, and services for industrial processes across four key business areas: Hydropower, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. Through a combination of engineering expertise and in-house manufacturing, Andritz develops tailored solutions that meet the demands of energy efficiency, resource optimization, and environmental sustainability.

In its Hydropower division, Andritz designs and installs turbines, generators, and automation systems for run-of-river, reservoir and pumped storage plants.

