Analyzing United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) & BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC)

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) and United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BNCCORP and United Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get BNCCORP alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 0.00 United Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

BNCCORP has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

15.4% of United Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of United Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BNCCORP and United Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 15.34% 8.73% 0.90% United Bancorp 16.32% 12.44% 0.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BNCCORP and United Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $57.17 million 2.26 $8.77 million $2.48 14.72 United Bancorp $47.51 million 1.83 $7.75 million $1.34 11.22

BNCCORP has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. United Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BNCCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BNCCORP beats United Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNCCORP

(Get Free Report)

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. It also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory services. It offers community banking and wealth management services through 11 locations in Arizona and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 7 locations in Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, and Kansas. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About United Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans. United Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for BNCCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNCCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.