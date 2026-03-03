Analysts Set Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Price Target at GBX 280.60

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 280.60.

HBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 292 to GBX 320 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 195 to GBX 225 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 price target on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday, December 15th.

LON HBR opened at GBX 270.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 146.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 270.66. The stock has a market cap of £3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 215.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 216.12.

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

