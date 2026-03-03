Analysts Set Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Target Price at $1,994.62

Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,994.6154.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $486,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,237,440. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,240. This trade represents a 33.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,565. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 480,776.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,327,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,625,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,069,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,593,971,000 after buying an additional 72,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,980,430,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 894,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,417,000 after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock opened at $1,408.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,507.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,592.75. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $1,193.09 and a 52-week high of $2,217.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

