Analysts Set Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target at $124.62

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.6190.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Brent A. Beebe sold 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $274,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,691. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 176.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,746,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,172 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $260,858,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,811,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,406,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,729,000 after buying an additional 1,222,028 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 12.3% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,825,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,187,000 after buying an additional 1,184,294 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $119.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $142.40.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

