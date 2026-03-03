Analysts Issue Forecasts for NTLA FY2026 Earnings

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 26th. Brookline Capital Acquisition analyst L. Cann now expects that the company will earn ($3.11) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.13). The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.07) per share. Brookline Capital Acquisition also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $15.05 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $78.43 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $7.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore set a $8.00 price target on Intellia Therapeutics and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

NTLA opened at $15.44 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.16. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 609.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The business had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,593.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 406,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 382,425 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,849,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 73.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after buying an additional 396,858 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 239.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 92,485 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Basta sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $95,756.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 101,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,072.88. This trade represents a 9.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 34,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $314,484.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,013,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,332,852.19. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 53,051 shares of company stock valued at $488,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: FDA has removed the clinical hold on the MAGNITUDE Phase 3 IND for nexiguran ziclumeran (nex‑z) in ATTR‑CM, allowing enrollment and late‑stage development to resume — a direct de‑risking event for a core program. GlobeNewswire: FDA Lift on MAGNITUDE

FDA has removed the clinical hold on the MAGNITUDE Phase 3 IND for nexiguran ziclumeran (nex‑z) in ATTR‑CM, allowing enrollment and late‑stage development to resume — a direct de‑risking event for a core program. Positive Sentiment: Multiple news outlets reported the FDA lift (press release + Reuters coverage), which amplifies the market impact and clarifies the path forward for Intellia’s heart/ATTR program. Reuters: FDA lifts clinical hold

Multiple news outlets reported the FDA lift (press release + Reuters coverage), which amplifies the market impact and clarifies the path forward for Intellia’s heart/ATTR program. Positive Sentiment: William Blair upgraded NTLA from Market Perform to Outperform, adding analyst support that can boost investor demand following the regulatory update. Finviz: William Blair upgrade

William Blair upgraded NTLA from Market Perform to Outperform, adding analyst support that can boost investor demand following the regulatory update. Positive Sentiment: Intellia completed enrollment in the Phase 3 HAELO trial of lonvo‑z for hereditary angioedema and is advancing U.S. commercialization planning for a potential one‑time therapy — progress that increases late‑stage program optionality. Yahoo Finance: HAELO enrollment & commercialization plans

Intellia completed enrollment in the Phase 3 HAELO trial of lonvo‑z for hereditary angioedema and is advancing U.S. commercialization planning for a potential one‑time therapy — progress that increases late‑stage program optionality. Neutral Sentiment: Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on NTLA, which maintains sell‑side visibility but is confirmation rather than new positive information. American Banking News: Chardan reiteration

Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on NTLA, which maintains sell‑side visibility but is confirmation rather than new positive information. Neutral Sentiment: Brookline Capital published FY‑2026 earnings estimates / forecasts for NTLA; analyst modeling updates are relevant for expectations but not as market‑moving as the FDA decision. American Banking News: Brookline Capital estimates

Brookline Capital published FY‑2026 earnings estimates / forecasts for NTLA; analyst modeling updates are relevant for expectations but not as market‑moving as the FDA decision. Negative Sentiment: Intellia remains a pre‑revenue/early‑commercial gene‑editing company with negative margins and consensus negative EPS for the year — ongoing cash needs and execution risk remain material despite regulatory progress.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing potentially curative genome editing therapies using the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company’s research spans both in vivo and ex vivo applications of CRISPR/Cas9, aiming to correct or disable disease‐causing genes with a single administration. Intellia’s lead in vivo program targets transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) by delivering CRISPR/Cas9 machinery directly to the liver, while additional preclinical efforts pursue treatments for hemophilia A, hereditary angioedema and other genetic disorders.

Beyond its in vivo pipeline, Intellia collaborates with strategic partners to extend the impact of its genome editing approach.

