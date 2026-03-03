Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30), FiscalAI reports.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9%

AMLX stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of -0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11.

Insider Activity at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO James M. Frates sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $36,951.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 177,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,625.44. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Firestone acquired 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $100,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 63,100 shares in the company, valued at $785,595. This represents a 14.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,385. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,395 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 418.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,081,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,617 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,465,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,992,000 after buying an additional 1,929,639 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $25,821,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $20,063,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMLX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for rare and debilitating neurological diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on leveraging novel approaches to target cellular pathways implicated in neurodegeneration. Amylyx’s research platform centers on small-molecule therapies designed to protect neurons and support cellular health in patients with conditions that currently have limited or no disease-modifying treatment options.

The company’s lead product, AMX0035, is marketed under the trade name Relyvrio following U.S.

