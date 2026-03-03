Amplifon (AMFPF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Amplifon to post earnings of $0.2674 per share and revenue of $672.9650 million for the quarter.

Amplifon Stock Performance

Shares of AMFPF stock remained flat at $15.67 on Tuesday. 9,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36. Amplifon has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon is a global leader in hearing care, specializing in the retail and distribution of hearing aids, accessories and related services. The company offers a full suite of solutions including diagnostic hearing assessments, personalized hearing aid fittings, follow-up care, tinnitus management and hearing protection. Through its network of branded stores and partner outlets, Amplifon serves individuals across the full spectrum of hearing needs, from prevention and early detection to long-term aftercare.

Founded in Milan in 1950 by Algernon Charles Holland, Amplifon has grown from a single audiology centre into a multinational organization.

