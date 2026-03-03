Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Short Interest Down 16.4% in February

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,600,098 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the January 29th total of 12,685,342 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,056,078 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,056,078 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMRX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 94,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 512,842 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 334,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 16,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRX opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

