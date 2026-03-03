Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.94. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.43.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Amkor Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.0835 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 543,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,540,660.80. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 123,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,550.64. This trade represents a 13.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 98,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,685 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

