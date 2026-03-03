American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

American Assets Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. American Assets Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 302.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $110.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 12.76%.American Assets Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of commercial properties across multiple asset classes. The company’s holdings include retail centers, office buildings, multifamily communities and select hotel and resort properties. American Assets Trust pursues an integrated strategy combining proactive redevelopment, leasing initiatives and sustainable design to enhance asset value and drive long-term growth.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in San Diego, California, American Assets Trust has built a presence in key markets along the West Coast and select western U.S.

