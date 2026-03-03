AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.1450, with a volume of 27499794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.30 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Macquarie Infrastructure lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.32.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $606.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.85.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 761.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc operates as a leading movie exhibition company, specializing in the presentation of theatrical motion pictures across a network of multiplex cinemas. The company’s core business activities encompass ticket sales, concession and refreshment services, and the licensing of premium viewing formats. AMC offers a variety of auditorium experiences, including IMAX®, Dolby Cinema™, and Cinemark’s RealD 3D systems, designed to enhance audience engagement through superior sound, visual clarity, and seating comfort.

Originally founded in 1920 with its first theatre in Kansas City, AMC has evolved into one of the largest theater chains in the world.

