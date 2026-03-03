ai16z Price Down 26.8% Over Last Week (AI16Z)

ai16z (AI16Z) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. ai16z has a total market cap of $745.38 thousand and approximately $240.27 thousand worth of ai16z was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ai16z has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. One ai16z token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,181.84 or 1.00403018 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,270.95 or 1.00322264 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ai16z Profile

ai16z’s total supply is 1,099,911,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,989,556 tokens. The official website for ai16z is elizaos.ai. ai16z’s official Twitter account is @ai16zdao.

Buying and Selling ai16z

According to CryptoCompare, “ai16z (AI16Z) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. ai16z has a current supply of 1,099,911,953.2757767 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ai16z is 0.00067018 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $245,937.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elizaos.ai/.”

