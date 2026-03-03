AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,090 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the January 29th total of 14,708 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,516 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 67,516 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03.

AGNC Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 1st were given a $0.5656 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust that specializes in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company’s core business activity involves investing primarily in agency mortgage-backed securities issued and guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored entities such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae. AGNC uses secured financing, including repurchase agreements, to leverage its portfolio and seek to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Founded in April 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC Investment Corp operates predominantly within the United States residential mortgage market.

