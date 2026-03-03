Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Price Up 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.21 and last traded at $76.92. 225,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 363,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Agilysys from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Agilysys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

Agilysys Stock Up 6.0%

The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.72.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melvin L. Keating bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.62 per share, for a total transaction of $25,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,285.34. This trade represents a 0.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,878,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 75.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 690,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,675,000 after purchasing an additional 297,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 125.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,080,000 after purchasing an additional 184,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 38.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 627,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,955,000 after purchasing an additional 175,137 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Agilysys by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,523,000 after purchasing an additional 119,736 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys, Inc is a publicly traded technology company (NASDAQ: AGYS) that specializes in providing software and services to the hospitality industry. The company’s solutions span property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics and mobile guest engagement. These offerings are designed to streamline hotel and resort operations, enhance guest experiences and improve financial performance for clients across the lodging, gaming, cruise, senior living and higher-education markets.

Agilysys delivers its portfolio through both cloud-based and on-premises deployments, enabling hoteliers and hospitality operators to select the infrastructure model that best aligns with their operational requirements and IT strategies.

