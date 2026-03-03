Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 66.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,477 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58,497 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 215.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 38.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 194.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Agilysys news, Director Melvin L. Keating acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.62 per share, with a total value of $25,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,285.34. The trade was a 0.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Agilysys from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 0.36. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $145.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.72.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.79%.The business had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc is a publicly traded technology company (NASDAQ: AGYS) that specializes in providing software and services to the hospitality industry. The company’s solutions span property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics and mobile guest engagement. These offerings are designed to streamline hotel and resort operations, enhance guest experiences and improve financial performance for clients across the lodging, gaming, cruise, senior living and higher-education markets.

Agilysys delivers its portfolio through both cloud-based and on-premises deployments, enabling hoteliers and hospitality operators to select the infrastructure model that best aligns with their operational requirements and IT strategies.

