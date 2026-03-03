Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS Position Boosted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,622 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 1.00% of Agilysys worth $29,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 215.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 194.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 38.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In related news, Director Melvin L. Keating acquired 300 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.62 per share, with a total value of $25,086.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 35,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,285.34. This trade represents a 0.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Agilysys from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.40.

Agilysys Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $145.25. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.72.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Agilysys had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc is a publicly traded technology company (NASDAQ: AGYS) that specializes in providing software and services to the hospitality industry. The company’s solutions span property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics and mobile guest engagement. These offerings are designed to streamline hotel and resort operations, enhance guest experiences and improve financial performance for clients across the lodging, gaming, cruise, senior living and higher-education markets.

Agilysys delivers its portfolio through both cloud-based and on-premises deployments, enabling hoteliers and hospitality operators to select the infrastructure model that best aligns with their operational requirements and IT strategies.

Featured Stories

