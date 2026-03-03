AES (NYSE:AES) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 21,002,447 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 11,855,303 shares.The stock last traded at $14.17 and had previously closed at $14.21.

The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. AES had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 9.47%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. AES’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed top-line growth and a beat on consensus EPS (company-reported EPS $0.81 vs. ~$0.68 expected) with revenue of $3.10B — evidence of operating momentum and margin improvement that underpins the company’s underlying fundamentals.

Positive Sentiment: The buyer group is deep-pocketed (GIP/BlackRock platform, EQT, CalPERS, QIA), which reduces financing risk for the transaction and supports the company's stated plan to access private capital to fund growth without cutting the dividend or issuing dilutive equity. Consortium Led by Global Infrastructure Partners and EQT Agrees to Acquire AES

Neutral Sentiment: Deal mechanics: the transaction is an all-cash $15.00/share offer (equity value ~$10.7B; enterprise value ~ $33.4B) and is expected to close in late 2026 or early 2027 — a material premium vs. certain historical VWAPs but a long close window that affects near-term pricing. Deal Press Release

Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity ahead of/around the announcement (notably elevated call volumes) suggests some traders were positioning for takeover speculation or volatility; that can amplify intraday moves but is not a fundamental change.

Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street views are mixed: analysts' targets and ratings vary (median price target near the mid-teens), so post-announcement market pricing will be driven more by deal arbitrage and legal/closing risk than by near-term coverage upgrades/downgrades.

Negative Sentiment: The announced $15.00 per-share purchase price disappointed many shareholders who had expected a higher take‑private price, prompting a large sell-off and an immediate, sharp drop in the stock as traders priced in deal completion risk and the time value of money. AES falls 17% as $15-per-share take-private offer

Negative Sentiment: Multiple shareholder law firms have launched investigations and alerts alleging the board may have undervalued the company or breached fiduciary duties — this increases legal/transaction risk and could lead to challenges that delay closing or change deal economics. Halper Sadeh Investigation Johnson Fistel Investigation

Negative Sentiment: Because closing is expected far out (late 2026/early 2027), the stock can trade at a significant discount to the $15 offer while investors price in regulatory approvals, financing, and potential litigation — this widens near-term downside even though a deal exists.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting AES this week:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AES. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AES from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional Trading of AES

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in AES by 232.5% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 7,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES Trading Down 0.3%

The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

AES Company Profile

AES Corporation is a global energy company focused on the generation and distribution of electricity across diversified markets. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, AES develops, builds and operates power plants and distribution systems that serve residential, industrial and commercial customers. The company’s portfolio includes thermal, renewable and battery energy storage facilities designed to deliver reliable and sustainable electricity solutions.

Through its subsidiaries, AES operates a balanced mix of power generation assets, including natural gas, coal and renewables such as solar and wind.

