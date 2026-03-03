ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ACNB in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACNB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Get ACNB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACNB

ACNB Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ ACNB opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. ACNB has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $53.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.86.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. ACNB had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $40.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACNB will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

ACNB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. ACNB’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Insider Activity at ACNB

In other news, EVP Brett D. Fulk sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $72,100.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,848.96. This represents a 58.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald Arthur Seibel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,277. This trade represents a 45.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 10,009 shares of company stock valued at $510,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACNB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ACNB in the first quarter worth $213,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACNB in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ACNB by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ACNB by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

About ACNB

(Get Free Report)

ACNB Corporation is the bank holding company for ACNB Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Tracing its roots to a local banking organization established in the 19th century, the company has evolved into a regional banking franchise serving individuals, families and businesses across south-central Pennsylvania. As a publicly traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker ACNB, it operates under a traditional community banking model, emphasizing personal service and local decision-making.

The company’s main business activities encompass a full range of retail and commercial banking products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.