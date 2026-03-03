Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives $59.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.8889.

ASO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

In other news, Director Brian T. Marley sold 17,071 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $944,197.01. Following the sale, the director directly owned 42,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,593.17. The trade was a 28.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,957,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,708,000 after acquiring an additional 77,470 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,119,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,798,000 after purchasing an additional 937,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,028,000 after purchasing an additional 59,446 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,176,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,886,000 after purchasing an additional 125,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,110,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,557,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $33.34 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average of $52.14.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-6.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.51%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company’s product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

