493,924 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 493,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,215,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.36% of Lattice Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,185,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $51,082,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $733,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,872,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,221,000 after purchasing an additional 169,790 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $1,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, Director James P. Lederer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $484,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,328. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 9,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $731,829.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 61,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,185.60. This trade represents a 13.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 34,623 shares of company stock worth $3,140,531 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.64.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $100.72 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $108.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5,038.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.50.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $145.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.18 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

Recommended Stories

