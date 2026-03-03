345,859 Shares in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. $USPH Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 345,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,381,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USPH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 35.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 35.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $62.77 and a one year high of $93.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day moving average is $82.43.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.07%.The firm had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 126.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on USPH shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc (NYSE: USPH) is a leading owner and operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics across the United States. The company delivers rehabilitative care to patients recovering from orthopedic injuries, neurological disorders and chronic conditions. Its core services include one-on-one physical therapy sessions, aquatic therapy, occupational therapy, massage therapy and sports medicine programs designed to restore mobility and enhance quality of life.

