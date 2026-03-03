313,259 Shares in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MIRM Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 313,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,965,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 9,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $940,856.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 160,294 shares in the company, valued at $16,558,370.20. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Heron acquired 131,425 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.48 per share, with a total value of $8,999,984.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 459,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,433,004.80. The trade was a 40.12% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,029. 14.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $90.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.68 and a beta of 0.49. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $109.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average is $79.46.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 4.48%.The firm had revenue of $148.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIRM. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.92.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company’s primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum’s lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

