30,000 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Bought by Strive Asset Management LLC

Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,581,000. Teledyne Technologies comprises 0.6% of Strive Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,463,970,000 after purchasing an additional 69,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,098,095,000 after acquiring an additional 46,916 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $767,307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $635,107,000 after acquiring an additional 28,461 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 942,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $552,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,222 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 1.1%

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $688.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $601.42 and a 200-day moving average of $559.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $419.00 and a twelve month high of $692.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.52 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $579.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $567.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $643.67.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.46, for a total transaction of $1,576,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,936.24. This represents a 48.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total value of $1,533,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 47,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,390,688. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $7,214,750. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

