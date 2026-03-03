25,679 Shares in Bank of America Corporation $BAC Bought by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $649,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Bank of America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 629,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after purchasing an additional 86,290 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 73,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $357.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank of America from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Featured Articles

