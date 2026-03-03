240,896 Shares in Unity Software Inc. $U Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 240,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of U. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,556,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,647,000 after purchasing an additional 930,293 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 148.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 43.6% during the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd now owns 2,849,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,091,000 after acquiring an additional 865,179 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Unity Software news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $6,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 923,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,941,974.10. This trade represents a 11.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 12,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $220,381.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 533,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,648,169.31. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 933,233 shares of company stock valued at $45,387,419 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U stock opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $503.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Unity Software from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Unity Software from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity’s technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company’s core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

