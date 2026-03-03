19,407 Shares in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF $CTA Acquired by Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC

Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTA. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $543,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $21,713,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,615,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,291,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CTA opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $30.40.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. This is a positive change from Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

