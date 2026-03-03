150,833 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Purchased by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 150,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 2.4% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.7% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $58.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.88%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.