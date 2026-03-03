10,000 Shares in Realty Income Corporation $O Acquired by Strive Asset Management LLC

Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,732,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,556,436,000 after purchasing an additional 676,697 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,391,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,067,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,497,000 after buying an additional 155,677 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,669,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,763,000 after buying an additional 309,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,813,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,897,000 after buying an additional 84,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Evercore reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Loop Capital set a $69.00 price objective on Realty Income in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.18.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.50. The company has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $67.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 276.92%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

