ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives $22.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.36.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ZTO Express (Cayman)

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 137,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 14,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. ZTO Express has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $25.52.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is one of China’s leading express delivery companies, specializing in both domestic and cross-border parcel logistics. The company operates a technology-enabled network that connects shippers, independent pickup and delivery stations, regional sorting hubs and end customers. ZTO’s service portfolio includes standard express, heavy-weight parcel delivery, time-definite shipments and e-commerce logistics solutions tailored for online retailers and marketplaces.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Shanghai, ZTO has grown rapidly by leveraging a franchise-style operating model that engages a broad network of independent contractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.