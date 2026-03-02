ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives $22.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.36.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th.
NYSE:ZTO opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. ZTO Express has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $25.52.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is one of China’s leading express delivery companies, specializing in both domestic and cross-border parcel logistics. The company operates a technology-enabled network that connects shippers, independent pickup and delivery stations, regional sorting hubs and end customers. ZTO’s service portfolio includes standard express, heavy-weight parcel delivery, time-definite shipments and e-commerce logistics solutions tailored for online retailers and marketplaces.
Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Shanghai, ZTO has grown rapidly by leveraging a franchise-style operating model that engages a broad network of independent contractors.
