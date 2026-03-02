Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $195.00 at Citigroup

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $305.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital set a $320.00 price target on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Zscaler from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.79.

Get Zscaler alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,821,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 217.30 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $140.56 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $815.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.92 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total value of $546,823.71. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,378,471.87. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total transaction of $656,221.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 347,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,292,352.74. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,509. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth $30,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Zscaler News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zscaler this week:

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.