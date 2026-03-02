Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $195.00 at Citigroup

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $305.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.18% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital set a $320.00 price target on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Zscaler from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.79.
Zscaler Stock Performance
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $815.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.92 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler
In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total value of $546,823.71. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,378,471.87. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total transaction of $656,221.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 347,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,292,352.74. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,509. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth $30,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
More Zscaler News
Here are the key news stories impacting Zscaler this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zscaler opened an AI & Cyber Threat Research Center with Bharti Airtel in India, signaling material international expansion and deeper exposure to a fast-growing market — a strategic growth catalyst that can support future revenue and secular adoption of zero-trust security. Zscaler Airtel AI Security Center Opens As Valuation Discount Persists
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary is framing Zscaler as an oversold blue‑chip in cybersecurity with technical signs of a bottom and institutional accumulation — narratives that attract value-oriented and momentum dip buyers. 2 Bad News Buys: Why Palo Alto and Zscaler Are Screaming Deals
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis pieces are highlighting Zscaler’s international revenue trends and why the stock is trending, which can influence investor expectations but are informational rather than immediately price-moving. Why Zscaler (ZS) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention Here is What to Know Beyond Why Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) is a Trending Stock
- Negative Sentiment: A broad set of sell‑side analysts trimmed price targets (Goldman Sachs, Mizuho, RBC, Morgan Stanley, BMO, Piper Sandler, Needham, Oppenheimer, Citizens JMP, Berenberg, etc.). Collective cuts increase near‑term selling pressure and signal lower consensus expectations, even when some revised targets still imply upside. Links to representative reports: Goldman Sachs Lowers Price Target on Zscaler Mizuho Cuts Zscaler Price Target to $250 RBC Cuts Zscaler Price Target to $205 Berenberg Cuts Zscaler Price Target to $320
About Zscaler
Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.
Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.
