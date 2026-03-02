Zerebro (ZEREBRO) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Zerebro (ZEREBRO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Zerebro has a total market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Zerebro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zerebro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zerebro has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,951.51 or 0.99419341 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zerebro Profile

Zerebro’s total supply is 999,951,168 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,972,636 tokens. Zerebro’s official Twitter account is @0xzerebro. Zerebro’s official message board is warpcast.com/zerebro. Zerebro’s official website is zerebro.org.

Buying and Selling Zerebro

According to CryptoCompare, “Zerebro (ZEREBRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zerebro has a current supply of 999,951,168.077648 with 999,950,938.186833 in circulation. The last known price of Zerebro is 0.00695678 USD and is down -5.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $2,068,653.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zerebro.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerebro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zerebro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zerebro using one of the exchanges listed above.

