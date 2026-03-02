Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.41 and last traded at C$13.64, with a volume of 4317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.65.

Yellow Pages Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$185.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.82, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.48.

Yellow Pages Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is 76.34%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Ltd is a media and marketing solutions company in Canada, offering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) services to help them connect with local consumers. The company has two reportable segments namely Yellow Pages and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Yellow Pages segment.

