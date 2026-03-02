Xcelerate, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Update

Xcelerate, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,950 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the January 29th total of 10,950 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,453 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 299,453 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Xcelerate Stock Down 16.6%

Shares of XCRT stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Xcelerate has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Xcelerate Company Profile

Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT) is a provider of digital infrastructure solutions and professional services designed to support enterprise and service provider network deployments. The company offers structured cabling, unified communications, cloud and data center services, wireless networking, security systems and smart building technologies. Xcelerate’s integrated approach spans consulting, design, installation and lifecycle support, helping organizations optimize network performance and scalability.

Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, Xcelerate serves clients across North America, including commercial enterprises, healthcare facilities, education institutions and government agencies.

