W&T Offshore Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 7,252 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 285% compared to the average daily volume of 1,882 call options.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

NYSE WTI traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,654,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,245. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.26. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $3.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 181.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,904 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W&T Offshore presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused primarily on offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company acquires, develops and produces crude oil and natural gas reserves, operating a portfolio of producing properties that encompasses both shallow-water and deepwater assets. W&T Offshore leverages its technical expertise and asset management capabilities to optimize field development and production efficiency across its portfolio.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, W&T Offshore has built a track record of disciplined growth through strategic acquisitions and targeted exploration activities.

