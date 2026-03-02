WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $172.3455, but opened at $157.33. WSP Global shares last traded at $169.13, with a volume of 81 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.17.

WSP Global Inc is a Canadian professional services firm specializing in engineering, design and environmental consulting. The company provides advisory, planning and project delivery services to public and private sector clients across the built and natural environment. Its expertise spans the full project lifecycle, from feasibility studies and regulatory approvals to design, construction oversight and asset management.

WSP’s service offerings cover a wide range of market sectors including transportation infrastructure, property and buildings, environment and resources, energy and mining, and water management.

