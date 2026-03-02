Wrapped Sonic Self Reported Market Cap Hits $712.86 Thousand (WS)

Wrapped Sonic (WS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Wrapped Sonic has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Sonic token can now be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Sonic has a total market capitalization of $712.86 thousand and approximately $759.65 thousand worth of Wrapped Sonic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Sonic launched on November 30th, 2024. Wrapped Sonic’s total supply is 326,870,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,081,977 tokens. Wrapped Sonic’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs. The official website for Wrapped Sonic is www.soniclabs.com. Wrapped Sonic’s official message board is blog.soniclabs.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Sonic is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Sonic (WS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sonic platform. Wrapped Sonic has a current supply of 326,275,057.67021627. The last known price of Wrapped Sonic is 0.03965819 USD and is down -2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $2,477,573.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Sonic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Sonic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Sonic using one of the exchanges listed above.

