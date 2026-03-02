WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Down 28.1% in February

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 74,498 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the January 29th total of 103,620 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 814,677 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 814,677 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGRW. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 306,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 129,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares during the last quarter.

DGRW traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.00. 710,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,332. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $94.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

