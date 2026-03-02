WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Short Interest Down 45.9% in February

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 57,787 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the January 29th total of 106,749 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 121,427 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 121,427 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XSOE. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 42,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 15.2% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 255,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Down 2.3%

NYSEARCA XSOE traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.17. The stock had a trading volume of 35,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,813. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.67. WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $44.76.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

