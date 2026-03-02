Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) Short Interest Update

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,625,318 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the January 29th total of 2,197,813 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,636,071 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,636,071 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW opened at $305.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $275.60 and a 12-month high of $352.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $8.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. Barclays raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $392.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.50.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company’s core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

