William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 98,758 Shares of Sportradar Group AG $SRAD

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,758 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $31,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,104,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,495 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the second quarter worth $1,404,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 7,971,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,844,000 after purchasing an additional 129,276 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 49,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,246,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.47.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $18.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 2.00. Sportradar Group AG has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

