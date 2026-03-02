William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 5,759 Shares of Reliance, Inc. $RS

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $63,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Reliance by 3.3% during the third quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $7,738,177.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,434.02. This represents a 63.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RS. BMO Capital Markets cut Reliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Reliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Reliance from $287.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Reliance

Reliance Stock Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $315.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.25 and its 200-day moving average is $296.23. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $365.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.40). Reliance had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Reliance’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Reliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.