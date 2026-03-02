William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 50,655 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. $TSEM

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,655 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $50,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 20,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 4.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $124.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $149.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $440.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.81 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSEM. Wedbush increased their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor, traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TSEM, is a specialty foundry company that provides analog and mixed-signal semiconductor manufacturing services to a broad array of customers worldwide. The company focuses on delivering tailored process technologies for high-growth markets, including radio frequency (RF), power management, imaging, automotive electronics, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. By combining deep process know-how with flexible manufacturing capabilities, Tower Semiconductor supports the development and volume production of advanced semiconductor devices for fabless and integrated device manufacturer customers.

The company’s technology portfolio spans standard and specialty processes such as CMOS, BiCMOS, high-voltage, radio frequency, silicon photonics, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and image sensor production.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.