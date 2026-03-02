William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 277,774 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited $MMYT

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 778,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 277,774 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $72,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $56.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.17. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $113.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.29 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 48.06%. On average, analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on MakeMyTrip from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

MakeMyTrip Inc is an online travel company that provides a comprehensive suite of travel products and services through its website and mobile app platform. The company’s offerings include air ticketing, hotel reservations, holiday packages, rail and bus ticket bookings, ancillary travel services such as travel insurance and visa assistance, and corporate travel management solutions. By leveraging technology-driven platforms, MakeMyTrip aims to deliver convenience, competitive pricing, and a seamless booking experience for both retail and business customers.

Founded in June 2000 by Deep Kalra, MakeMyTrip has grown to become one of India’s leading travel technology firms.

