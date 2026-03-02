William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 384,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,074 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $89,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 145.3% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,985.7% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

CLH opened at $293.67 on Monday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $294.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.48%.Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $248.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.18.

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.90, for a total transaction of $144,780.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 50,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,368.60. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,788 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.31, for a total value of $784,292.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,112.23. This trade represents a 14.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,679 shares of company stock worth $2,132,403. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

